Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of sunrise in the skies of city PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of sunrise in the skies of city Mon, 24 May 2021, 9:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-240521 FAISALBAD: May 24 - An attractive view of sunrise in the skies of city. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP23-240521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of sunrise on Eid-ul-Firtr in the city A view of first sunrise of 2021 An attractive view of first sunrise of 2021 at Tando Hyder Village Paid Advertisements