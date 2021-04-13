Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of sunflower field in the outskirts of the City PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of sunflower field in the outskirts of the City Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 10:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-130421 LARKANA: April 13 An attractive view of sunflower field in the outskirts of the City. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi awarding letter of commendation to a PN civilian during PN Investiture ceremony RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Faithful offering first Namaz-e-Taraweeh at Faisal Masjid after sighting the moon of Holy Fasting month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Kahbir Azad sighting Ramdan moon on roof top of Auqaf Hall Farmers busy in harvesting wheat crop in their field