An attractive view of sunflower field in the outskirts of the City
APP43-130421 LARKANA: April 13  An attractive view of sunflower field in the outskirts of the City. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi awarding letter of commendation to a PN civilian during PN Investiture ceremony

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR