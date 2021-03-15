An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming on tree to mark the spring season in Federal Capital
APP49-150321 ISLAMABAD: March 15  An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming on tree to mark the spring season in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

ALSO READ  A view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in I-8/4 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR