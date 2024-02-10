Election day banner

An attractive view of leafless tree’s on the river view road area near CM Secretariat.

An attractive view of leafless tree's on the river view road area near CM Secretariat.
APP21-100224 GILGIT: February 10 - An attractive view of leafless tree's on the river view road area near CM Secretariat.
An attractive view of leafless tree's on the river view road area near CM Secretariat.
APP21-100224
GILGIT: February 10 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services