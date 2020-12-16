Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of flowers flourishing and blooming in front of Parliament... PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of flowers flourishing and blooming in front of Parliament House Wed, 16 Dec 2020, 6:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-161220 ISLAMABAD: December 16 An attractive view of flowers flourishing and blooming in front of Parliament House. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP07-161220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vehicle passing through rain water accumulated near Parliament House Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chairing the Parliamentary Committee on Corona Virus Disease at Parliament House Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser addressing the participants of the celebration of the 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence organized by Women’s Parliamentary...