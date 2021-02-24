An attractive view of flourishing flowers on greenbelt along Islamabad Expressway
APP10-240221 ISLAMABAD: February 24  An attractive view of flourishing flowers on greenbelt along Islamabad Expressway. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  A view of a broken fence on a pedestrian bridge on Islamabad Expressway may cause any mishap and needs the attention of the concerned authorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR