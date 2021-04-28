Home Photos General Coverage Photos An attractive view of decorated Colosseum of Taj Mahal at Bahria Town PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An attractive view of decorated Colosseum of Taj Mahal at Bahria Town Wed, 28 Apr 2021, 8:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-280421 LAHORE: April 28 - An attractive view of decorated Colosseum of Taj Mahal at Bahria Town. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP42-280421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive and eye catching view Katpana Desert Lake in the catchment area of the city An illuminated view of clock tower decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Barat An illuminated view of a Masjid at Mughalpura decorated with colourful lights in connection with Shab-e-Meraj