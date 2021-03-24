Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of clouds hovering over the Faisal MasjidPhotosFeature PhotosAn attractive view of clouds hovering over the Faisal Masjid Wed, 24 Mar 2021, 6:26 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-240321 ISLAMABAD: March 24 - An attractive view of clouds hovering over the Faisal Masjid. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodAPP31-240321ALSO READ An attractive view of flowers flourishing and blooming at Allama Iqbal ParkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAn attractive view of apricot flowers flourishing to mark the spring seasonA large number of people visiting Faisal MasjidAn attractive view of flowers flourishing and blooming at Allama Iqbal Park