Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of clouds during sunset over the skies of Provincial... PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of clouds during sunset over the skies of Provincial Capital Wed, 10 Feb 2021, 10:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-100221 PESHAWAR: February 10 - An attractive view of clouds during sunset over the skies of Provincial Capital. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP51-100221 ALSO READ An attractive view of fireworks during inauguration of 6 th PSL trophy at Laberty roundabout RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of fireworks during inauguration of 6 th PSL trophy at Laberty roundabout A view of thick black clouds hovering over the skies of the city after rain fall An attractive of view sunset over the skies of Federal Capital