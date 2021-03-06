An attractive view of blossoms along Expressway marks the spring season in the federal capital
APP03-060321 ISLAMABAD: March 06 – An attractive view of blossoms along Expressway marks the spring season in the federal capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

ALSO READ  A traffic warden checks the speed of vehicle on Expressway to maintain the smooth flow of traffic

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR