Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive view of birds flying at artificial lake in the park PhotosFeature Photos An attractive view of birds flying at artificial lake in the park Fri, 1 Jan 2021, 6:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-010121 LAHORE: January 01 An attractive view of birds flying at artificial lake in the park. APP Photo Amir Khan APP25-010121 ALSO READ An attractive view of first sunrise of the Year 2021 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of first sunrise of the Year 2021 An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city An attractive view of Shah Faisal Mosque during light rain in the federal capital