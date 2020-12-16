An attractive view of 100 years old Nagar Masjid in Nagar Valley. The Masjid is made in traditional way with wooden and texture stone
APP18-161220 NAGAR: December 16 - An attractive view of 100 years old Nagar Masjid in Nagar Valley. The Masjid is made in traditional way with wooden and texture stone. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP18-161220

ALSO READ  An attractive and eye catching view of Nagar Valley and leafless trees as in the background view of snow covered mountain

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR