Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive and eye catching view of clouds hovering over the snow... PhotosFeature Photos An attractive and eye catching view of clouds hovering over the snow covered mountain after snow fall in the city Thu, 7 Jan 2021, 6:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-070121 GILGIT: January 07 - An attractive and eye catching view of clouds hovering over the snow covered mountain after snow fall in the city. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP29-070121 ALSO READ A view of flamingoes in birds cage area of Lake View Park, shifted from Islamabad Zoo, recently closed by the authorities in the federal capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Heavy machinery busy to remove the snow to clear the road as the hilly resort is covered by the first snowfall of 2021 in... Tourists on their way to hike during first snow fall in the hilly town of Murree Heavy machinery busy to remove the snow to clear the road as the hilly resort is covered by the first snowfall of 2021 in...