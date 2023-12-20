An arts student giving final touch to her painting in painting competition’ at Al Hamra

An arts student giving final touch to her painting in painting competition’ at Al Hamra
APP65-191223 LAHORE: December 19 - An arts student giving final touch to her painting in painting competition’ at Al Hamra. APP/MHA/MAF/TZD/FHA
An arts student giving final touch to her painting in painting competition’ at Al Hamra
APP65-191223
LAHORE

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services