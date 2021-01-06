Home Photos Feature Photos An artist designs on Plaster of Paris at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos An artist designs on Plaster of Paris at his workplace Wed, 6 Jan 2021, 9:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-060121 LAHORE: January 06 - An artist designs on Plaster of Paris at his workplace. APP photo by Amir khan APP40-060121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An artist giving final touch of a statue of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah An artist busy in work on clay pot at his workplace Pakistan, AJK artists to promote Kashmiri culture, heritage, says Shehryar Afridi