Home Photos Feature Photos An artisan giving final touches on a painted wall at Defence Road PhotosFeature Photos An artisan giving final touches on a painted wall at Defence Road Fri, 26 Mar 2021, 4:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-260321 LAHORE: March 26 - An artisan giving final touches on a painted wall at Defence Road. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP04-260321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An artisan busy in giving the final touches of the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along Islamabad Expressway An artisan fixing mirrors while demonstrating his skill of Kashi Kari on the front wall of Sunehri Masjid An artisan showing his skills on stall at Jilani Park during Spring Festival