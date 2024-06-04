PM China Visit

An aged woman selling seasonal fruits in hot weather at her roadside setup to earn for livelihood.

An aged woman selling seasonal fruits in hot weather at her roadside setup to earn for livelihood.
APP39-040624 SIALKOT: June 04 - An aged woman selling seasonal fruits in hot weather at her roadside setup to earn for livelihood.
An aged woman selling seasonal fruits in hot weather at her roadside setup to earn for livelihood.
APP39-040624
SIALKOT: June 04 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services