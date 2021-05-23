Home Photos Feature Photos An aged vendor displays children cloths on his push cart in front... PhotosFeature Photos An aged vendor displays children cloths on his push cart in front of closed shops at Anarkali Bazar as government announced to keep the market closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic Sun, 23 May 2021, 11:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-230521 LAHORE: May 23 - An aged vendor displays children cloths on his push cart in front of closed shops at Anarkali Bazar as government announced to keep the market closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ A view of closed public transport stands as the government announced complete lockdown on public transport on Saturday and Sunday to prevent spreading of COVID-19 epidemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displays children cloths for sale in front of closed shops at Anarkali Bazar as government announced to keep the market closed on... A view of closed public transport stands as the government announced complete lockdown on public transport on Saturday and Sunday to prevent spreading of... A view of closed shops at Chowk Shahbaz as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures... Paid Advertisements