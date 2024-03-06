Election day banner

An aged man is netting a chair to earn for livelihood near Azadi chowk.

An aged man is netting a chair to earn for livelihood near Azadi chowk.
APP07-060324 SARGODHA: March 06- An aged man is netting a chair to earn for livelihood near Azadi chowk.
An aged man is netting a chair to earn for livelihood near Azadi chowk.
APP07-060324
SARGODHA: March 06- 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services