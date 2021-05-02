Home Photos Feature Photos An aged man displays shopping bags to attract the customers at H-9... PhotosFeature Photos An aged man displays shopping bags to attract the customers at H-9 weekly bazaar Sun, 2 May 2021, 8:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-020521 ISLAMABAD: May 02 An aged man displays shopping bags to attract the customers at H-9 weekly bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ A woman reading a newspaper while displaying edible items to attract the customers at her roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor arranging and displaying watermelon to attract the customers at his roadside setup A woman reading a newspaper while displaying edible items to attract the customers at her roadside setup Customers standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad