Home Photos Feature Photos An aged handicap person selling balloons to earn for livelihood in the... PhotosFeature Photos An aged handicap person selling balloons to earn for livelihood in the federal capital Sat, 2 Jan 2021, 7:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-020121 ISLAMABAD: January 02 An aged handicap person selling balloons to earn for livelihood in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP34-020121 ALSO READ A young vendor selling balloons decorating with lights to customer RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A young vendor selling balloons decorating with lights to customer A street vendor displaying toy shaped balloons to attract the customers at Airport Road A vendor displaying led light balloons to attract customers