Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq addresses participants of Palestine March at Sharahe-Faisal against... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq addresses participants of Palestine March at Sharahe-Faisal against Israeli aggression on Palestinians Sun, 23 May 2021, 11:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-230521 KARACHI: May 23 - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq addresses participants of Palestine March at Sharahe-Faisal against Israeli aggression on Palestinians. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Lawyers holding a protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli air strikes in front of Press Club RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Demonstrators raising slogans during Palestine at Sharahe-Faisal against Israeli aggression on Palestinians Lawyers holding a protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli air strikes in front of Press Club People from different walks of life participating in protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people in front of Press Club Paid Advertisements