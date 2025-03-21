Ameer e Ahle Sunnat Maulana Ilyas Qadri: Islamic Scholar offering dua during large number of Muslims sat in “Itikaf” (Seclusion) before Maghrib prayers at Faizan-e-Madina Mosque old Sabzi Mandi. Hundreds of mosques of the mega city of Karachi for which special arrangements had been made for the devotees in these Masajid where they spend blessed moments of worship for last 10 days/nights of Ramadan, observing their fasting and performing special prayers
