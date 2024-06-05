APP74-050624
KARACHI: June 05 – Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid M. Iraqi receiving shield at the inaugural session of National Conference; Future Prospects of Regional Connectivity through Dialogue in South Asia Global and Strategic Perspectives organized by Rabita Forum International (RFI) & ASCE at National Institute of Management (NIM).
Ambassador (R) Najmuddin Shaikh former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan keynote addressing during Inaugural Session of the National Conference Future Prospects of Regional Connectivity through Dialogue in South Asia Global and Strategic Perspectives organized by Rabita Forum International (RFI) & ASCE at National Institute of Management (NIM).
