Ambassador of Turkiye Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, addressing during the Signing Ceremony of Agreement Cooperation Protocol between Yunus Emre Institute & Ghazali Education Foundation at AIOU

Ambassador of Turkiye Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, addressing during the Signing Ceremony of Agreement Cooperation Protocol between Yunus Emre Institute & Ghazali Education Foundation at AIOU
APP24-241123 ISLAMABAD: November 24 - Ambassador of Turkiye Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, addressing during the Signing Ceremony of Agreement Cooperation Protocol between Yunus Emre Institute & Ghazali Education Foundation at AIOU. APP/SMR/MAF/ZID
Ambassador of Turkiye Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, addressing during the Signing Ceremony of Agreement Cooperation Protocol between Yunus Emre Institute & Ghazali Education Foundation at AIOU
APP24-241123
ISLAMABAD

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services