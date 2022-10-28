Ambassador of the United State of America to Pakistan, Mr Donald Blome calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

APP48-281022 ISLAMABAD:

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presides over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in a meeting with Mr Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup Executive VP and Head of Telenor Asia at Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in a meeting with Mr Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup Executive VP and Head of Telenor Asia at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over a meeting with DAP manufacturers on fertilizers (DAP) at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over a meeting of ECC

Ambassador of Arab Republic of Egypt H.E Tarek Mohamed Dahroug calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Group photo of Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal with president of COPARIR Amna Munawar Awan, Chairman COPAIR Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, President IPRI Dr. Raza Muhammad and other participants on the occasion of the national dialogue organized under the auspices of Center of Pakistan and International Relations and Policy Research Institute regarding ''Elimination of Social and Economic Divides''

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired meeting of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Information Technology (IT) and Telecom at Finance Division

H.E Mr. Nong Rong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Ambassador Munir Akram Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN speaking at the Third Committee meeting on protection and promotion of Human Rights

H.E. Jose Antonio de Ory, Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan called on Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works

H.E. Jose Antonio de Ory, Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan called on Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works

Mr. Borhene ei kamel, Ambassador of Tunsia to Pakistan calling on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House

