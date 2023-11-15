Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan Professor Dr. Mehmet Pachaji and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zareen Fatima Rizvi, Guest of Honor Education Consul Mehmet Twiran are viewing of painting exhibition on the hundrad years of Magnitude centenary of Pak – Turk Affinity at GC Women University
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.