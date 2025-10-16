Thursday, October 16, 2025
Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, Ladislav Steinhübel addresses during a reception hosted by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Islamabad to commemorate the Czech National Day and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic and Pakistan

APP13-161025 ISLAMABAD: October 16 - Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Pakistan, Ladislav Steinhübel addresses during a reception hosted by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Islamabad to commemorate the Czech National Day and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic and Pakistan. APP/IFD/MAF/ABB
