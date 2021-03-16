Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ambassador of Switzerland interacting with Afghan refugees in Panian refugee villagePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAmbassador of Switzerland interacting with Afghan refugees in Panian refugee village Tue, 16 Mar 2021, 9:02 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-160321 HARIPUR: March 16 - Ambassador of Switzerland interacting with Afghan refugees in Panian refugee village. APPAPP51-160321ALSO READ Nawab of Junagadh meets EU envoyRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORUNHCR appreciates international support for Afghan refugeesNawab of Junagadh meets EU envoyGovernment to issue smart cards for Afghan refugees under verification exercise