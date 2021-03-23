Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE H.E. Afzal Mahmood hoisting the National flag...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAmbassador of Pakistan to UAE H.E. Afzal Mahmood hoisting the National flag on the occasion of Pakistan Day at embassy of Pakistan Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 8:24 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-230321 ABU DHABI: March 23 - Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE H.E. Afzal Mahmood hoisting the National flag on the occasion of Pakistan Day at embassy of Pakistan. APPAPP41-230321ALSO READ Pakistan Navy celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fervourRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAmbassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and his spouse cutting a cake to mark Pakistan National DayAmbassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi addressing at flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan National DayAmbassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, H.E. Bilal Hayee hoisting Pakistans flag on the occasion of Pakistan Day