Friday, February 6, 2026
APP118-050226 BEIJING: February 05 - Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi speaking at a symposium titled “ Jammu and Kashmir : Past and Present “ to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Embassy of Pakistan. APP/ABB
APP118-050226
BEIJING: February 05 – 
APP119-050226
BEIJING: February 05 – Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi, along with guests, visited the photo exhibition organised by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing depicting the suffering of the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. APP/ABB
