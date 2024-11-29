Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi and Dr. Li Ruohong , founder of the World Peace Foundation, an official partner of UNESCO, jointly unveil a captivating collection of photographs highlighting Pakistan’s natural beauty and cultural heritage at the Peace Garden Museum.
