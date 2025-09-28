Sunday, September 28, 2025
APP26-270925 XIAN: September 27 - Ambassador of Pakistan to China H.E. Mr . Khalil Hashmi witnessed an MoU signing ceremony between a Pakistani company, Cyclon Technology Pvt. Ltd and Chinese company , Shaanxi Water Development and Construction group aiming for joint development and implementation of water conservancy related infrastructure and construction projects in Pakistan. Yet another step in strengthening our cooperation with China including Shaanxi province. APP/FHA
