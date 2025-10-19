Monday, October 20, 2025
Ambassador of Pakistan to China H.E. Mr. Khalil Hashmi speaking at the maiden Pakistan China Fashion Show organised by Pakistan Embassy Beijing in collaboration with China International Cultural Communication Centre at the Great Wall of China.

APP32-191025 BEIJING: October 19 – Ambassador of Pakistan to China H.E. Mr. Khalil Hashmi speaking at the maiden Pakistan China Fashion Show organised by Pakistan Embassy Beijing in collaboration with China International Cultural Communication Centre at the Great Wall of China. APP/FHA
BEIJING: October 19 – Pakistan Embassy Beijing in collaboration with China International Cultural Communication Centre (CICCC) organised maiden Pakistan China Fashion Show at the Great Wall of China in Beijing which was attended by a large number of people from various parts of life including Chinese officials, business leaders, diplomatic corps , fashion industry and media. APP/FHA
