Ambassador of Pakistan to China H.E. Mr. Khalil Hashmi speaking at the maiden Pakistan China Fashion Show organised by Pakistan Embassy Beijing in collaboration with China International Cultural Communication Centre at the Great Wall of China.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.