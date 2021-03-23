Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, H.E. Mansoor Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAmbassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, H.E. Mansoor Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag on the occasion of Pakistan Day Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 8:22 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-230321 KABUL: March 23 - Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, H.E. Mansoor Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag on the occasion of Pakistan Day. APPAPP40-230321ALSO READ Pakistani flag hoisted, posters again appear in IIOJKRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAmbassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and his spouse cutting a cake to mark Pakistan National DayAmbassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi addressing at flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan National DayAmbassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, H.E. Bilal Hayee hoisting Pakistans flag on the occasion of Pakistan Day