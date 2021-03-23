Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, H.E. Mansoor Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag on the occasion of Pakistan Day
APP40-230321 KABUL: March 23 - Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, H.E. Mansoor Ahmad Khan hoisting national flag on the occasion of Pakistan Day. APP
APP40-230321

ALSO READ  Pakistani flag hoisted, posters again appear in IIOJK

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR