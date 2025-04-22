33.8 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAmbassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov, calls on Federal Minister for...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov, calls on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and regional connectivity. Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, was also present.

APP31-220425 ISLAMABAD: April 22 - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov, calls on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and regional connectivity. Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, was also present.
4
- Advertisement -
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov, calls on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and regional connectivity. Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, was also present.
APP31-220425
ISLAMABAD: April 22 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ASEAN–Pakistan Technology Expo 2025 begins at NUST

Canal decision to be made through consensus: Law Minister

13 criminals nabbed

SACM visits jails

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan