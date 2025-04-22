Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Avazbek Atakhanov, calls on Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and regional connectivity. Rana Ihsaan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, was also present.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.