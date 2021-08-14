Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Oman, K. K. Ahsan Wagan donating blood on the Blood Donation drive organized by the Pakistan Embassy on the eve of 75th Independence Day in Muscat

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Oman, K. K. Ahsan Wagan donating blood on the Blood Donation drive organized by the Pakistan Embassy on the eve of 75th Independence Day in Muscat
Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Oman, H. E. K. K. Ahsan Wagan donating blood on the Blood Donation drive organized by the Pakistan Embassy on 75th Independence Day in Muscat, Oman on 14-08-2021.

Burj Khalifa lit up with Pakistani flag on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

Commemoration of Independence Day of Pakistan and Flag hoisting ceremony at Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC

View of traffic police flag march from motorway toll plaza to Aman Chowk on the eve of the 75th Independence Day celebrations

(File Photo) PAEC Chairman Muhammad Naeem gets highest civil award Nishan-e-Imtiaz

Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates, Hassan Afzal Khan hoists the national flag during the Independent Day Ceremony at the premises of the Consulate General of Pakistan

Despite heavy rain, cyclist from all over KPK successfully completed 35 km long Azadi Cycle Race from Abbottabad to Nathia Gali, organized by Galiyat Development Authority (GDA)

MNA Ghulam Muhammad Lali along with other MPAs participating in Azadi Walk from on the eve of 75th Independence Day

Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari along with Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh hoisting national flag during Independence Day Ceremony at District Council Hall

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, DC Tahir Farooq, Superintendent Jail Ishtiaq Gul are hoisting flag on the eve of Independence Day at District Jail

DC Ali Shehzad planting sapling in connection with Independence Day celebrations

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik and Senator Aun Abbas Bappi flag hoisting in DC office to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

Assistant Commissioner, Sonia Sadaf is planting a tree on the eve of Independence Day celebrations at Government College of Commerce

