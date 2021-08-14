PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Oman, K. K. Ahsan Wagan donating blood on the Blood Donation drive organized by the Pakistan Embassy on the eve of 75th Independence Day in Muscat Sat, 14 Aug 2021, 11:31 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Oman, H. E. K. K. Ahsan Wagan donating blood on the Blood Donation drive organized by the Pakistan Embassy on 75th Independence Day in Muscat, Oman on 14-08-2021.