Friday, August 29, 2025
Ambassador of Ireland Ms. Mary O’Neill called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House in federal capital.

APP40-290825 ISLAMABAD: August 29 – Ambassador of Ireland Ms. Mary O'Neill called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House in federal capital.
Ambassador of Ireland Ms. Mary O'Neill called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at Parliament House in federal capital.
ISLAMABAD: August 29 – Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq receiving Ambassador of Ireland Ms. Mary O’Neill at Parliament House.in federal capital. APP/ABB/SSH
