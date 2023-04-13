Ambassador of Iran Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseni called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House.

Ambassador of Iran Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseni called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House.
APP22-130423 ISLAMABAD April 13 - Ambassador of Iran Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseni called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House. APP/MAF/ZID
Ambassador of Iran Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseni called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House.
APP22-130423 ISLAMABAD April 13
Ambassador of Iran Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseni called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House.
APP23-130423 ISLAMABAD April 13 – Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf presenting Commemorative Coin in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebration of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Ambassador of Iran Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseni at Parliament House.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf unveiling Commemorative Coin in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebration of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf unveiling Commemorative Coin in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebration of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Ambassador of Iran Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseni called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House.

Ambassador of Iran Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseni called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House.

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the participants Media Round Table on Gender Responsiveness of Budget Process in Pakistan organized by WPC

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the participants Media Round Table on Gender Responsiveness of Budget Process in Pakistan organized by WPC

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with Tadveen Interns at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with Tadveen Interns at Parliament House

NA Speaker stresses importance of involving intelligentsia, youth, academia in research-based legislation

NA Speaker stresses importance of involving intelligentsia, youth, academia in research-based legislation

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurated Media Exhibition in connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of 1973 Constitution

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurated Media Exhibition in connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of 1973 Constitution

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurating the book exhibition of the National Bank Foundation at the Parliament House on the occasion of Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Constitution

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurating the book exhibition of the National Bank Foundation at the Parliament House on the occasion of Golden...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in group photo on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution along with members of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations Advisory Committee after laying wreaths at the Monument to the Unsung Heroes of Democracy.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in group photo on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution along with members of the...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chairing the Parliamentary Convention in- connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Parliament

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf chairing the Parliamentary Convention in- connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the 1973 Constitution of Islamic Republic of...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurating the Foundation Stone of “Yadgar-e-Dastoor” in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurating the Foundation Stone of “Yadgar-e-Dastoor” in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the participants of ceremony of inaugurating the Foundation Stone of “Yadgar-e-Dastoor” in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the participants of ceremony of inaugurating the Foundation Stone of “Yadgar-e-Dastoor” in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurating the unveiling ceremony of Commemorative Stamp at Parliament House.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurating the unveiling ceremony of Commemorative Stamp at Parliament House.