Home Photos General Coverage Photos Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN presenting resolution on... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN presenting resolution on Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-Determination for action in the 75th session of the UNGA third committee Fri, 20 Nov 2020, 5:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-201120 NEW YORK: Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN presenting resolution on Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-Determination for action in the 75th session of the UNGA third committee. APP APP13-201120