Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN delivering Explanation of Vote by Pakistan after adoption of resolution during General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session (Ukraine)

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN delivering Explanation of Vote by Pakistan after adoption of resolution during General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session (Ukraine)
APP08-240223 UKRAINE: February 24 - Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN delivering Explanation of Vote by Pakistan after adoption of resolution during General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session (Ukraine). APP/MAF/MOS
Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN delivering Explanation of Vote by Pakistan after adoption of resolution during General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session (Ukraine)
APP08-240223 UKRAINE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

H.E Mr. Donald Blome US Ambassador to Pakistan called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Federal Capital

H.E Mr. Donald Blome US Ambassador to Pakistan called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Federal Capital

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a shield to H.E Mr. Donald Blome US Ambassador to Pakistan in Federal Capital

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif presenting a shield to H.E Mr. Donald Blome US Ambassador to Pakistan in Federal Capital

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN delivering Explanation of Vote by Pakistan after adoption of resolution during General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session (Ukraine)

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN delivering Explanation of Vote by Pakistan after adoption of resolution during General Assembly: Eleventh...

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, together with Japanese Ambassador Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro, cutting the cake to mark the 63rd birthday of His Majesty the Emperor

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, together with Japanese Ambassador Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro, cutting the cake to mark the 63rd birthday...

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Professor Shahid Munir addresses at opening ceremony of two days 6th International Research Conference on Economics, Business and Social Sciences in Faisal Auditorium, Punjab University

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Professor Shahid Munir addresses at opening ceremony of two days 6th International Research Conference on Economics, Business and Social...

Rising humanitarian needs require political will, increased funding: UN relief chief

Rising humanitarian needs require political will, increased funding: UN relief chief

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Italy at Parliament House

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of Italy at Parliament House

Rector NSPP Ijaz Munir inaugurating completion of NIM Peshawar Complex

Rector NSPP Ijaz Munir inaugurating completion of NIM Peshawar Complex

UN condemns terrorist attack at office of Karachi's police chief

UN condemns terrorist attack at office of Karachi’s police chief

Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdulqadir Patel called on Ramez Alraee, Ambassador of Syrian Arab Republic

Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdulqadir Patel called on Ramez Alraee, Ambassador of Syrian Arab Republic

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering condolences to Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci over the loss of life and property in the recent earthquake in Turkiye, during his visit to the Embassy of Turkiye

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering condolences to Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci over the loss of life and property in the recent...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering condolences to Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci over the loss of life and property in the recent earthquake in Turkiye, during his visit to the Embassy of Turkiye

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offering condolences to Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci over the loss of life and property in the recent...