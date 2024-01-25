Ambassador Masood Khan in a virtual meeting with President Pakistan Chamber of Commerce USA, Amir Piprani, Pak Consul General in Houston. Aftab Ahmed Chaudhry and Trade & Investment Attaché Ms. Shaista Bunyad also present during the meeting

- Balochistan CM condemns firing incident in Turbat Regional Election Commissioner Office
- Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to evaluate combat readiness
- Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin called on the Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Investments and Interior, Dr. Gohar Ejaz to discuss regional connectivity and bilateral trade at the Commerce Ministry
- Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements of general election
- Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif in a group photo after Town Hall meeting
