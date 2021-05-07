ALSO READ Pakistans Melbourne-based equestrian Usman Khan will be looking to retain his hard-earned Tokyo Olympics spot by obtaining Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) at this weeks qualification round in Sydney. The Sydney International Three Day Event (Sydney3de), which is Australias oldest event is commencing on Friday at International Equestrian Centre, Horsley Park Sydney, New South Wales. (Match the photo with APP story slugged Equestrian Usman to feature in Sydney3de to retain Olympic place already been released)