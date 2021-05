ALSO READ Pakistan’s Melbourne-based equestrian Usman Khan will be looking to retain his hard-earned Tokyo Olympics spot by obtaining Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) at this week’s qualification round in Sydney. The Sydney International Three Day Event (Sydney3de), which is Australia’s oldest event is commencing on Friday at International Equestrian Centre, Horsley Park Sydney, New South Wales. (Match the photo with APP story slugged “Equestrian Usman to feature in Sydney3de to retain Olympic place” already been released)