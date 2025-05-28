Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, was warmly received by Mohamed Al Hammadi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM), at WAM Headquarters. During the visit, both sides held a productive meeting to explore avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation, particularly in the realm of news/ content sharing under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between WAM and the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)
