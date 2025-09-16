Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, pays a farewell call on Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from both sides.
