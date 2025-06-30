HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAmbassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE addresses during the...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE addresses during the Mango Festival 2025 held at Le Royal Meridien Hotel.

APP33-300625 ABU DHABI: June 30 - Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE addresses during the Mango Festival 2025 held at Le Royal Meridien Hotel.
47
- Advertisement -
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE addresses during the Mango Festival 2025 held at Le Royal Meridien Hotel.
APP33-300625
ABU DHABI: June 30 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan