Sunday, July 6, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosAllama Shah Mardar Alvi addressing to Shahadat Conference at Lungar Husaini Imambargaha...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Allama Shah Mardar Alvi addressing to Shahadat Conference at Lungar Husaini Imambargaha on the occasion of Aashura

Allama Shah Mardar Alvi addressing to Shahadat Conference at Lungar Husaini Imambargaha on the occasion of Aashura
APP26-060725 BAHAWALPUR: July 06 – Allama Shah Mardar Alvi addressing to Shahadat Conference at Lungar Husaini Imambargaha on the occasion of Aashura. APP/HBR/ABB
26
- Advertisement -
Allama Shah Mardar Alvi addressing to Shahadat Conference at Lungar Husaini Imambargaha on the occasion of Aashura
APP26-060725
BAHAWALPUR
Allama Shah Mardar Alvi addressing to Shahadat Conference at Lungar Husaini Imambargaha on the occasion of Aashura
APP27-060725
BAHAWALPUR
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan