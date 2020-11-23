Home Photos General Coverage Photos Allama Muhammad Tahir Mehmud Ashrafi, PMs Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Allama Muhammad Tahir Mehmud Ashrafi, PMs Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East in a meeting with Dr Shireen Mazari, Federal Minister for Human Rights Mon, 23 Nov 2020, 8:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-231120 ISLAMABAD: November 23 - Allama Muhammad Tahir Mehmud Ashrafi, PMs Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East in a meeting with Dr Shireen Mazari, Federal Minister for Human Rights. APP APP47-231120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: November 14 – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri addressing the Member-o-Mehrab conference at Badshahi Masjid. APP Photo... ISLAMABAD: November 05 – Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari addressed online 6th Istanbul Security Conference. APP RAWALPINDI: October 29 – Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari talking to media during her visit Session Court in Zohra Shah Murder...