All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Union workers participants in rally to mark World Labour Day at Risala Road as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It’s a day to honour and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.

HYDERABAD: April 01 – All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA) workers participants in rally to mark World Labour Day outside Press Club as International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 every year. It’s a day to honour and appreciate the contributions of workers all around the world. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of people who work in various fields to make our lives better.
All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Union workers participants in rally to mark World Labour Day at Risala Road
