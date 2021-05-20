All Pakistan Trade Union members holding a protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people
APP68-200521 LAHORE: May 20 - All Pakistan Trade Union members holding a protest demonstration against aggression of Israel and support for Palestinian people. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  Palestinian and Pakistani students from different education institutes and civil society people participating in a protest demonstration against Israel's attacks on the Palestinian outside the Press Club

